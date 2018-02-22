NEWS BRIEF: Sierra Integrated Systems, Powersurge Electric merge

Sierra Integrated Systems (SIS) of Reno, and Powersurge Electric, of Truckee, Calif., custom contractors thatwho provide in- line and low- voltage installations, have merged operations.

SIS, LLC, is the legal entity for both operations, with Powersurge operating as Powersurge Electric. SIS will maintain its existing office at 8060 Double R Boulevard, Suite 500 in Reno, and Powersurge will remain at 12047 Donner Pass Road, Suite A3, in Truckee.