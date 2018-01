Sparkle Yoga will host a grand opening celebration Saturday, Jan. 13, from 10 a.m. to noon at 465 South Meadows Parkway, No. 11, in Reno.

Attendees are asked to donate the SPCA of Northern Nevada and have a chance to win a free yoga class. Doga (doggie yoga) will be offered at 11 a.m.

For details, visit go online at: http://www.sparkleyogareno.com.