NEWS BRIEF: Tahoe Mountain Fitness introduces indoor cycling

February 22, 2018

Tahoe Mountain Fitness in Truckee is introducing a immersive indoor cycling program, Les Mills Immersive: The Trip.

The cycling program is of only three offered in the United States.