NEWS BRIEF: Title Service and Escrow opens in Reno
January 10, 2018
Title Service and Escrow Company has opened a Reno office located at Meadowood Crown Plaza, 1575 Delucchi Lane, Suite 115-09.
Title also has offices in Fernley and Yerington.
Some of the service offered are: title insurance, real estate escrows, foreclosure processing, commercial transactions and loan servicing.
For more information, visit go online at: http://www.titleserviceandescrow.com.
