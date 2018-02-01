NEWS BRIEF: TMCC gets funding for Jump Start cohort program

The Governor's Office of Economic Development, Workforce Innovations for a New Nevada (WINN) has awarded Truckee Meadows Community College a grant that will support two Jump Start cohort groups in the spring semester.

Students will earn three college credits, and eligibility for a $17-an-hour job at the Gigafactory for Tesla, Inc. or Panasonic Energy of North America.

Two Electrical and Mechanical Technology (ELM) classes will be taught at Hug and Sparks high schools by TMCC Instructor Alexander Majewski.

In addition, the Nevada Department of Education (NDE) awarded a grant for $161,000 that will fund many other college Jump Start courses, including English Composition sections.