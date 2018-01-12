NEWS BRIEF: UFCU pays it forward
January 12, 2018
United Federal Credit Union announced it donated more than $1,200 to local families and organizations across Northern Nevada during the 2017 Pay It Forward initiative.
UFCU provides $15 to every employee to give to a needy individual, family, or organization of their choice. At times, departments and branches combine funds to create a more substantial donation. Visit unitedfcu.com to learn more.
