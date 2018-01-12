NEWS BRIEF: Washoe County Health Dept. provides healthy options for restaurants
January 12, 2018
The Washoe County Health District is partnering with local restaurants to present W.O.W. (We Order Well), a movement that promotes healthier menu options.
W.O.W. provides materials, such as encouraging smaller portion sizes on popular menu items or healthier kids menus.
The program would also provide restaurants with promotional materials for menus and storefronts.
Visit gethealthywashoe.com fFor more information and or a list of participating restaurants., visit: GetHealthyWashoe.com.
Trending In: News Briefs
Trending Sitewide
- Northern Nevada housing market: Is relief on the horizon for 2018?
- PEOPLE: Shannon Keel, Grand Sierra Resort
- Genetic data sought from 40,000 more Nevadans in phase 2 of Renown, DRI program
- Reno apartment rents have second highest increase in nation
- Dayton company lays off 110 employees, hopes to bring them back this week