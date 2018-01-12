NEWS BRIEF: Washoe County Health Dept. provides healthy options for restaurants

The Washoe County Health District is partnering with local restaurants to present W.O.W. (We Order Well), a movement that promotes healthier menu options.

W.O.W. provides materials, such as encouraging smaller portion sizes on popular menu items or healthier kids menus.

The program would also provide restaurants with promotional materials for menus and storefronts.

Visit gethealthywashoe.com fFor more information and or a list of participating restaurants., visit: GetHealthyWashoe.com.