NNDA OKs another Nevada Certified Site in Lyon County

The Northern Nevada Development Authority (NNDA) has approved its third Nevada Certified Site located in Lyon County.

The Enterprise Way Certified Site is a parcel of land containing 133.39 acres located on the north side of US Highway 50 just east of Enterprise Way in Dayton. Zoned for industrial and commercial use, utilities run along the frontage of the property. The location is minutes from the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center (TRIC), and less than 40 miles from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

It is also the first site designation completed in collaboration with NNDA's U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Brownfields Coalition Assessment Cooperative Agreement.

A Nevada Certified Site designation serves as a pre-qualification indicating that a property's title is clear, it possesses sufficient utilities and other infrastructure required for commercial use, is properly zoned and has adequate transportation access for distribution and logistics. It reduces the risk often associated with development by providing detailed and current information about a site including price and availability, utilities, access, environmental concerns and potential site development challenges. The designation results in turnkey properties for businesses that want to move forward quickly.

"For brownfields which have successfully completed the assessment process, EPA has granted NNDA permission to use some of its grant funds to cover the cost of reuse planning which can help pay for certain elements of the certified site application," said Andrew Haskin, NNDA Director of Business Development."This will help to quickly build an inventory of needed and qualified industrial property."

The Nevada Certified Sites program mission is to provide a regional inventory of commercial sites that have undergone a pre-qualification process to ensure they meet a consistent set of standards. Purchasing a property for expansion or relocation is just one of several factors for a business to consider.

For more information about the Nevada Certified Sites program, visit program's website: http://www.NevadaCertifiedSites.com or contact Haskin at: 775-883-4413.