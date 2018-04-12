Nominations open for Allegra of Reno’s FootPRINT Fund
April 12, 2018
Allegra of Reno nominations are being accepted for this year's nonprofit grant program, the FootPRINT Fund.
Allegra of Reno will present its According to Allegra of Reno, theThe FootPRINT Fund awards print and marketing communications services to select nonprofits organizations in the region toto assist them in advertising and marketing efforts.
Nonprofit organizations in Washoe County are eligible to receive up to $1,000 in grants for services. Visit http://www.allegramarketingprint.com to apply.
