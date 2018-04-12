Nominations open for Allegra of Reno’s FootPRINT Fund

Allegra of Reno nominations are being accepted for this year's nonprofit grant program, the FootPRINT Fund.

The FootPRINT Fund awards print and marketing communications services to select nonprofits organizations in the region to assist them in advertising and marketing efforts.

Nonprofit organizations in Washoe County are eligible to receive up to $1,000 in grants for services. Visit http://www.allegramarketingprint.com to apply.