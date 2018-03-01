North Lake Tahoe Local Luminary Campaign honored

North Lake Tahoe's Local Luminary Campaign earned a Visit California Poppy Award in the Best Content Marketing Initiative category at the biennial Poppy Awards & Industry Recognition Gala on, Feb. 15, at the City National Grove in Anaheim, Calif.

The Local Luminaries campaign showcased six North Lake Tahoe individuals in an original, six-episode video series that highlighted the lives and passions of the local community. The short-film documentaries and corresponding blog content featured local experts in alpine skiing, mountaineering, culinary arts, music, leadership and history.