Northern Nevada’s Dickson Realty on naed to “REAL Trends 500” list
April 5, 2018
REAL Trends, a national publishing and communications company based in Denver, has named Dickson Realty on its "REAL Trends 500" list, an annual study that represents the standard of measuring performance of the nation's leading realty service firms.
Dickson Realty was tabbed the 197th largest real estate firm in the nation by dollar sales volume, and the 78th largest privately owned independent real estate firm in the nation by number of transactions.
