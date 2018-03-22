Nugget Casino Resort starts next phase of renovaton project

The Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks will soon begin the renovation and remodeling process of the front desk area beginning April 2.

The front desk area will be updated with the same "modern lodge" theme utilized in the other areas of the Nugget that already undergone major renovations.

The project is part of a $25 million remodel of the Nugget Casino Resort's property. Frank Lepori Construction will be the local general contractor performing the work on-site.