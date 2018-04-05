 NV Energy reports improvements in renewable energy initiatives | nnbw.com

NV Energy reports improvements in renewable energy initiatives

NV Energy filed its 2017 Renewable Portfolio Standard Annual Report with the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada, showing that the company achieved a 25.5 percent renewable energy and related credits level in Northern Nevada and 23.1 percent in Southern Nevada, for a combined weighted average of 23.8 percent.

This is the eighth year in a row that NV Energy has exceeded the state's renewable energy requirement, which currently is at a 20 percent level.

Separate from this legislated mandate, NV Energy has set a goal to double its renewable energy portfolio by 2023.