NV Energy reports improvements in renewable energy initiatives

NV Energy filed its 2017 Renewable Portfolio Standard Annual Report with the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada, showing that the company achieved a 25.5 percent renewable energy and related credits level in Northern Nevada and 23.1 percent in Southern Nevada, for a combined weighted average of 23.8 percent.

This is the eighth year in a row that NV Energy has exceeded the state's renewable energy requirement, which currently is at a 20 percent level.

Separate from this legislated mandate, NV Energy has set a goal to double its renewable energy portfolio by 2023.