Office of the Nevada Labor Commissioner releases Construction Wage Survey

The Office of the Nevada Labor Commissioner has released the 2018–2019 Construction Wage Survey.

All contractors who have worked on construction projects throughout the Silver State may participate in the survey, even if they are not required to have a contractors' license.

Completed surveys are due by 5 p.m.pm on July 16, 2018 in order to be included in the process for determining the prevailing wage rates, which will be posted on Oct. 1, 2018, as required by Nevada. Contractors can access the survey at http://www.labor.nv.gov.