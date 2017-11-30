One Nevada Credit Union donates to veterans’ memorial

One Nevada Credit Union has donated $6,000 to Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza.

The mission of the Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza is to preserve and honor the legacy of fallen Nevada service men and women and a new memorial plaza is being built for the entire state that will be located at the Sparks Marina in Northern Nevada. The memorial will bear the names of all 834 fallen servicemen and women, and those in the future, from all Nevada counties.

The Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza is a privately funded project.