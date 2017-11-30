Pathways to Aviation hosts career mentoring

Pathways to Aviation will host an aviation career mentoring program for local high school and college students known as the Reno Flight Plan.

The five-session series of career coaching events begins on Jan. 30, 2018, the first of which will be held at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

Students will learn about aviation industry and receive career planning guidance in the first four sessions. The final session will take the form of a networking reception, where they will speak face to face with aviation industry executives as well as employment and college recruiters.

The Reno Flight Plan is open to all high school and college students and entirely free of charge. To participate, students must register online at http://www.pathwaystoaviation.org/reno_flight_plan.