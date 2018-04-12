Pershing Resources Company, Inc., America’s Gold Exploration, Inc. agree to partnership
April 12, 2018
Pershing Resources Company, Inc., has signed a strategic alliance agreement with Reno-based minerals exploration company, America's Gold Exploration, Inc., to provide exploration and project management consulting services.
Pershing Resources, a Reno-based mining company, will in turn provide fund raising and business consulting services to America's Gold.
America's Gold Exploration Inc. currently has a number of mining interests in the Carlin and Battle Mountain Gold Districts.
