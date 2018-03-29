Peterbilt Truck Parts & Equipment honored by parent company

Peterbilt Truck Parts & Equipment in Sparks has been awarded the Platinum Oval for Outstanding Achievement for Standards of Excellence by Peterbilt Motors Company.

The Platinum Oval for Outstanding Achievement is given to the group of elite dealerships that demonstrate outstanding achievements in all aspects of the Peterbilt Standards of Excellence program, including implementation of superior customer service practices and a commitment to employee training for Peterbilt product lines. Criteria considered included Class 8 market share, parts e-commerce and financials.