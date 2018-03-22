Plumas Bancorp. awarded Community Bankers Cup by Raymond James & Associates

Plumas Bancorp, the holding company for Plumas Bank, which has a branch in Reno, was awarded the Community Bankers Cup by Raymond James & Associates for operating one of the top performing community banks in the country.

Raymond James evaluated 272 publicly traded community banks with assets between $500 million and $10 billion on six financial performance metrics focused on asset quality, deposit composition, profitability, expense control and returns. The top 10 percent performing banks were presented with the award.