Radiant Senior Living acquires Arbors Memory Care
March 29, 2018
Radiant Senior Living has acquired Arbors Memory Care facility in Sparks.
Radiant owns and operates 18 assisted living and memory care communities in 5 western states (Oregon, Washington, Montana, Colorado and now Nevada).
Arbors Memory Care is owned and operated by husband and wife team of Jason Lewis and Gina Stutchman.
Jodi and James Guffee own Radiant Senior Living and will begin ownership transition immediately.
