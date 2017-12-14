Reno Bighorns, UWNNS partner for book donation

The Reno Bighorns and United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra partnered to deliver $5,000 worth of new books to the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows.

The groups share the goal to raise the number of children in Northern Nevada who read proficiently by the end of the 3rd grade, which is directly correlated to high school graduation and career success. This early grade reading initiative is led by UWNNS and fulfilled by a collective and interdisciplinary, solution-based group known as the partnership for the Northern Nevada Campaign for Grade Level Reading.