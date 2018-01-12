Reno given an overall ‘F’ grade in renter survey

Reno received an overall 'F' grade according to results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey.

The survey, which drew responses from more than 45,000 renters, provides insight on what are important key factors that are important to renters nationwide.

Reno did receive 'B' grades in the following categories: commute time, state and local taxes, public transit and recreational activities.

The city did receive poor grades in pet-friendliness (F), weather (D) and quality of local schools (D).

Comparatively, Las Vegas receive a 'C' grade, Henderson earned an 'A' and North Las Vegas received a 'C.'

Reno received a wide range of comments from local renters as well:

"Great variety of activities to choose from. I'm originally from the country, so the sights of the city like trash and homelessness are unpleasant to me." – Lynell H.

"It's still a community where everybody helps each other, even as the city becomes more of a tech hub. The character of the people is still the same, which is nice." – Doug R.

"Cost of living is too high compared to what jobs pay around here." – Stasha W.

"Reno can be clear and beautiful on its good days. There are lots of hiking opportunities because of all the mountains around here on every side. However, there's not much for night life, especially in the LGBT scene." – Anon.

For more information, go to: http://www.apartmentlist.com.