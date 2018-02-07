Reno startup SimpleSense inducted to 2018 Startup Grind Exhibition

Reno tech startup SimpleSense was one of 130 companies from 115 countries around the world inducted into the 2018 Class of Exhibiting Startups.

About 7,000 startups were considered for the event.

"These startups have great teams, traction, technology and massive markets," says Derek Andersen, founder & CEO of Startup Grind. "Our biggest goal is for each startup to go back home with a new and improved game plan that would not have happened without the exposure of the exhibition and the mentors/resources that were gained through our network."

SimpleSense's sensor detects people and how long they're present, like website analytics but for a physical location. Early customer feedback has demonstrated high demand for this location-based presence data.

Next week, SimpleSense will be exhibiting at the annual Startup Grind Global Event (www.startupgrind.com/conference) in downtown Redwood City, Calif., on Feb. 12-14.

Eric Kanagy, co-founder of SimpleSense, attended Startup Grind in New York and Chicago before applying to the Global event this year. "The Startup Grind community has formed an incredible network for me personally as I transitioned between startups. Running a startup is a challenging lifestyle choice: Startup Grind's open, thoughtful conversations make the journey much less lonely."

Lorkowski, Brickner, and Kanagy previously ran competing retail tech startups in the Midwest. They ultimately realized their potential was greater together, and joined forces as part of the inaugural class of the InNEVator 2017 accelerator at The Innevation Center University of Nevada, Reno.