Reno’s Feast restaurant reaches agreement with Station Casinos to change name

Feast, a Midtown Reno restaurant co-owned by mother-and-son team Esmeralda and Alex Long, will change its name this spring after reaching an agreement with Station Casinos LLC over the company's federally trademarked rights of the same restaurant name.

Feast will post a poll on its social media platforms asking for name change recommendations and ideas. Staff will announce the new name this upcoming spring, officials said. For more information, visit http://www.feastreno.com or call 775-686-6969.