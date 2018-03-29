 Reno’s Itronics, Inc. adds e-scrap grinder | nnbw.com

Reno’s Itronics, Inc. adds e-scrap grinder

Itronics Inc. has received delivery of a commercial scale e-scrap grinder for grinding shredded circuit boards (e-scrap) to feed its refining furnaces. The grinder is custom built and has approximately the same throughput capacity as the company's shredder.

The grinder is expected to significantly increase the capacity for producing ground circuit board scrap for refining, while significantly reducing the cost.