Reno’s Itronics, Inc. adds e-scrap grinder
March 29, 2018
Itronics Inc. has received delivery of a commercial scale e-scrap grinder for grinding shredded circuit boards (e-scrap) to feed its refining furnaces. The grinder is custom built and has approximately the same throughput capacity as the company's shredder.
The grinder is expected to significantly increase the capacity for producing ground circuit board scrap for refining, while significantly reducing the cost.
Trending In: News Briefs
Trending Sitewide
- Reno motivator launches women’s entrepreneurial development center
- Family-owned Jensen Precast cements legacy after 50 years in business
- Small business survey: Confidence in Nevada’s economy swells
- 150-acre training center east of Reno offers avenue for skilled trades
- 20 years later, Microsoft Reno keeps growing and creating new jobs