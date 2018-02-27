Reno’s The Summit welcomes new tenants

RENO – The Summit is is adding three new tenant to the shoppoing center located on off South Virginia Street and Mount Rose Highway in Reno.

New tenants include: Sierra Sotheby's International Realty, Dojo Reno and DaVinci's.

Sierra Sotheby's International Realty is Lake Tahoe's premier brokerage in luxury real estate. The firm just completed one of the largest land deals in the history of Nevada at the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center. This is their 10th boutique office in the Reno-Tahoe area, and they are located between White House Black Market and J. Jill.

Dojo Reno is a holistic Martial Arts studio offering classes for children, teens, women and men. Michelle Weaver, Master Instructor, brings more than 25 years of martial arts experience to the curriculum. Dojo Reno is located between Vans and Buckle.

DaVinci's is an art, bridal, and men's and women's formal wear store with a selection of wedding gowns, formal dresses, and men's suits and tuxedos. With prom and wedding seasons just around the corner, they have a dress for everyone at every budget. They are located next to Yankee Candle.