Renown Regional Medical Center earns cardiac accreditation

Renown Regional Medical Center is the first and only hospital in Nevada to earn Cardiac Electrophysiology Accreditation from the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC).

This accreditation recognizes facilities that perform cardiac electrophysiology procedures – tests that help doctors understand the nature of abnormal heart rhythms – by ensuring that the facility meets quality benchmarks based on published clinical guidelines, best practices and outcomes.

With this accreditation, Renown becomes one of only 18 hospitals nationwide with accreditations in Cardiac Electrophysiology, Device Implantation, Testing and Ablation, and Chronic Lead Extractions from IAC.