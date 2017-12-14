Revision Brewing Company sign distribution partnerships

Revision Brewing Company of Sparks, founded in 2017, has partnered with Alpha Distributing and Point Blank Distributing to distribute Revision's products in Washington state and Oregon.

Alpha Distributing, founded in 2011 and based in Washington, has been working with small craft breweries to distribute beers to the western part of the state. Point Blank, founded in 2003, is based in Portland and has a total of three distribution centers in Oregon. The company also has hubs in Eugene and Bend, Ore.