Revision Brewing ships to Vermont
December 21, 2017
Revision Brewing Company has sent its first beer shipment to the Green Mountain State.
The shipment was part of a distribution agreement between Revision Brewing and Vermont Beer Shepherd, based in Waterbury, Vt. The first shipment was sent out early last week and should be at retail locations throughout Vermont this week.
Vermont Beer Shepherd is a family-owned distribution company that utilizes the small-batch approach to distribution.
