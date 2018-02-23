RNR Tire Express inks deal to establish franchises in Northern Nevada

RNR Tire Express, a tire and custom wheel franchise in the nation, has signed a multi-unit development agreement to expand the brand's West Coast presence with three Nevada locations. The entrepreneur behind the deal, Jonas Grant, is looking for locations in Reno, Sparks and Carson City, and expects all three to be open by 2023.

"After hearing about the RNR franchise opportunity through a popular national television network, I was immediately impressed by the unique business model. Upon doing my due diligence, I saw that the brand was well-equipped for growth and I knew that it would be a perfect opportunity for me," said Grant in a release.

RNR Tire Express was founded by Larry Sutton, RNR and offers and professionally installs tires and custom wheels to a growing underserved market.

