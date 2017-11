Rye Patch Gold Corp., a mining company based in Nevada, reported results of scout drilling of the sulfide zone at the company's flagship Florida Canyon mine located 128 miles northeast of Reno.

Highlights included two drill holes, one that yielded two gold zones including 70.1 metres grading 2.94 grams per tonne gold; and the other containing three gold zones including 35.1 metres grading 2.08 grams of gold.