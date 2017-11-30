Saint Mary’s adds online urgent care check-in

Saint Mary's Medical Group launched Urgent Care check-in for patients visiting one of its three clinics in Reno and Sparks.

The online check-in platform allows patients to make a reservation from the convenience of their home, office or any location they can access the Internet. The program is designed to contact the patient through text messaging minutes prior to their reservation. If a patient is already at an urgent care, they can make their reservation in person and either wait or come back before their reserved time.

The new platform can be accessed at: http://www.saintmarysreno.com/checkin.