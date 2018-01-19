Saint Mary’s launches Parkinson’s Disease program

Saint Mary's Fitness Center is launching its first 12 week Chronic Disease Management Program for individuals with Parkinson's Disease.

During the 12 week program, participants will focus on methods to help improve their quality of life through developing healthy habits, prolonging independence, improving balance, mobility and gait, in addition to reducing stiffness associated with Parkinson's disease.

The program begins March 1. Signup deadline is Monday, Feb. 19 with a physician's clearance. Cost is $109 per person.

Group meetings are scheduled for Thursdays from noon to 1:15 p.m.

The program includes a three month membership to the fitness center, -pre and –post assessments, and weekly meetings for exercise, nutrition and health coaching. .

The program is designed to establish healthy habits including nutrition and health lifestyle overall. The exercise component will expose members to all forms of exercise, including: boxing, cycling, aqua aerobics, Tai Chi, yoga and basic cardio and strength workouts.

For detaoils, contact Cassie Goodman, Medical Exercise and Safety Supervisor at 775-770-7874 or CGoodman2@primehealthcare.com.