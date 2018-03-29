Sales begin at Resort at Tanamera community

Home sales have started at the Resort at Tanamera, located at 900 South Meadows Parkway in Reno.

Homes start in the mid-$200,000s in the master-planned community and are available in one, two and three-bedroom homes.

Community amenities include a 15,000- square- foot clubhouse, state-of-the-art fitness center, two racquetball/squash courts, movie theater, lagoon-style pool and business center.