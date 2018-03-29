Sales begin at Resort at Tanamera community
March 29, 2018
Home sales have started at the Resort at Tanamera, located at 900 South Meadows Parkway in Reno.
Homes start in the mid-$200,000s in the master-planned community and are available in one, two and three-bedroom homes.
Community amenities include a 15,000- square- foot clubhouse, state-of-the-art fitness center, two racquetball/squash courts, movie theater, lagoon-style pool and business center.
