Sandpiper Hospitality acquires Reno Courtyard by Marriott

Sandpiper Reno, LLC, an affiliate of Sandpiper, LLC, a Virginia-based hospitality investment firm, has acquired the Courtyard by Marriott, located at 6855 S. Virginia Street in South Reno.

The acquisition is part of Sandpiper's interest in expanding its investments among both traditional and extended stay hotels, operating under a variety of different brands.

Sandpiper has 19 properties in seven states, the company will continue to develop and invest in hotel properties in attractive geographic markets.

"For some time, we've been watching Reno-Tahoe's emerging growth in a myriad of business segments, lifestyle and recreation," said Andy Anderson, chief acquisition officer. "The timing was right for Sandpiper to enter the market with an initial investment in the acquisition of a leading lodging brand in Courtyard by Marriott."

Sandpiper will make extensive capital improvements to the 117-room hotel beginning in the Fall. Plans call for a full re-imaging of the exterior façade, a complete renovation of the guestrooms and a refresh of the lobby and Bistro area.

"As the newest member to the hospitality industry in the Reno area, we look to further distinguish the hotel in the community through our unwavering commitment to service, quality and to a fantastic renovation that will surely inspire our loyal guests," said Jim Darter, president and CEO of Sandpiper Hospitality, the company that will be managing the hotel. "As well, we will actively engage and participate in the community, working to help make Reno a better place to live and visit every day."

The Courtyard by Marriott offers a fitness center, indoor swimming pool and hot tub and meeting/event space.

For more information about Sandpiper Hospitality, please visit http://www.sandpiperhospitality.com