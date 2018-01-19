SBA District Director to tour rural Nevada
January 19, 2018
Joseph Amato, District Director of the Nevada U. S. Small Business Administration will make a tour of rural Nevada the week of Jan. 22-26.
Amato will be visiting the communities of Hawthorne, Gardnerville, Fallon, Winnemucca, Elko and Ely.
He will be meet with local lenders, economic development authorities, business leaders, business owners and Native American tribes.
Amato will present the SBA's position regarding access to capital and various educational programs while continuing to advocate for the growth and expansion of small businesses in Rural Nevada.
