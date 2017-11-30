SCATS schedules OSHA courses

The Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS) of the State of Nevada's Division of Industrial Relations announced the addition of the mandatory Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) 10-Hour and 30-Hour Safety and Health Courses for the Entertainment Industry to its long list of free health and occupational safety training classes.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2018, specific workers in the entertainment industry will need to complete an OSHA course.

For those in Reno, OSHA 10-Hour classes will conducted Jan 17-18 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and OSHA 30 Hour classes March 5-9 from 8:30 am. to 4:30 p.m. Classes are at SCATS offices at 4600 Kietzke Lane, Suite E-144 in Reno. There is no charge to attend.

For details call 775-688-3730 or go online at http://4safenv.state.nv.us/training/register/calendar/.month?tid_1%5B%5D=23&tid_2=All