Shaheen Beauchamp building completion

Shaheen Beauchamp Builders has finished construction of the 28,500-square-foot building at 3320 Research Way in Carson City.

The building has one tenant already moving in and 10,000 square feet still available for lease.

The $3.5 million building is the first speculative project in Carson City in nearly 10 years. Architecture and design was completed by Joey Lassonde Design and Resource Concepts Inc. John Uhart Commercial Real Estate serves as the broker on the building.