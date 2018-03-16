Small Business Administration honors Northern Nevada entities

The Nevada District office of the U. S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has selected its small business award honorees for 2018.

Winners will be recognized at a luncheon on May 3 in Las Vegas.

Northern Nevada individuals, businesses and organizations honored were:

Family Owned Small Business of the Year: Christian and Kasey Christensen, owners, Süp, Reno.

Microenterprise Business of the Year: Ty Martin, owner, Craft Wine & Beer, Reno.

Rural Small Business of the Year: Troy Pefley, president/owner Royal Floors, Fernley.

Nevada Entrepreneurial Spirit – Statewide Recipient: Kathleen Carrico, Statewide Training Director, Nevada SBDC, Reno.

Nevada Entrepreneurial Spirit – Urban Recipient: Rodney Jorgensen, Director of Counseling, Nevada SBDC, Reno.

Nevada Entrepreneurial Spirit – Rural Recipient: Mary Kerner, CEO, Rural Nevada Development Corporation, Ely.