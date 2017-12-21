 Smith’s Food & Drug Stores gives to children’s hospital | nnbw.com

Smith's Food & Drug Stores presented Renown Children's Hospital with a check for $13,000 along with presents for the children currently staying at the hospital.

Through the contributions of store associates, customers, and Smith's corporate gifts, to date $192,000 has been donated to Renown Children's Hospital since Smith's selected Renown as a community partner in 2014.