Smith’s Food & Drug Stores gives to children’s hospital
December 21, 2017
Smith's Food & Drug Stores presented Renown Children's Hospital with a check for $13,000 along with presents for the children currently staying at the hospital.
Through the contributions of store associates, customers, and Smith's corporate gifts, to date $192,000 has been donated to Renown Children's Hospital since Smith's selected Renown as a community partner in 2014.
