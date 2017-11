New members of the South Lake Tahoe Chamber of Commerce are as listed:

Pacific Coast Iron, Natalie Yanish (Sierra Sotheby's), Tahoe Sierra Income Tax, Teshara Management Services, Dharma Love, Lake Tahoe Paint and Sip, Lake Tahoe Studio, Oven, Snow Go Now!, The Crossing at Tahoe Valley, Trapped in Tahoe, and WildHorseSite.com.