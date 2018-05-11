Sparks business manufactures new Reno flag: news briefs, week of May 7

Editor's Note: The following news briefs are published on a weekly basis and are compiled from submissions emailed to the NNBW newsroom at editor@nnbw.com. Please note that submissions are published at editorial discretion, and some briefs may publish online only.

SPARKS business manufactures new Reno flag

Reno's new flag that city leadership adopted on April 25 was displayed at the 150th "Biggest Little Birthday" celebration at Greater Nevada Field on May 9.

Designed by 23-year-old Tucker Stosic, the new flag is available thanks to longtime local business, The Flag Store, Sign & Banner in Sparks, which manufactured the flags and began selling them on May 10.

The Flag Store, Sign & Banner is at 155 Glendale Ave., Suite 9. It can be reached at 775-355-0506.

Dutch Bros. donates to animal shelter

Dutch Bros. Reno locations came together on April 29 to raise more than $5,200 for the Nevada Humane Society, the only open-admission, no-kill animal shelter in Nevada.

On the day of the fundraiser, Dutch Bros locations in Reno donated $1 from every drink purchased to benefit the Nevada Humane Society and its mission of creating a no-kill community.

Dutch Bros. Reno also gave a free dog bandana with every large drink sold. The drive-through coffee shop is on Facebook as Dutch Bros Reno and on Instagram @dutchbrosrenonevada.

Colliers International of Reno moving to new location

Beginning May 18, Colliers International of Reno will be temporarily located at 5470 Kietzke Lane, Suite 305, until construction is completed on its new building at 5520 Kietzke Lane, Suite 300.

The office will be closed May 18-21 in order to complete the move. The company's mailing address for both spaces will be 5520 Kietzke Lane, Suite 300, Reno, 89511. All phone numbers and emails will remain the same.

Annual diaper drive under way

For the fourth year, United Federal Credit Union is collecting diapers to benefit the Women & Children's Center of the Sierra.

Diapers and monetary contributions can be brought to any UFCU branch until May 25. All sizes of disposable diapers, from newborn to pull-up, can be dropped at branches at the following Reno addresses: 1170 Bible Way; 10705 Double R Blvd.; 980 Ambassador Drive; and 13989 S. Virginia St.

Other branches are at 1430 E. Prater Way and 2432 Wingfield Hills Road in Sparks; and 1350 E. William St. and 935 Jacks Valley Road in Carson City.

Reno business announces merger

Clark & Associates of Nevada, Inc. of Reno has merged its operations with Peter C. Foy and Associates, LLC of Woodland Hills, Calif.

For 25 years, Clark & Associates of Nevada has served as an advisor and local health and life insurance broker in Northern Nevada.

During this time, legislation has changed the healthcare industry and the Clark team has focused its efforts on educating and guiding clients through the changes and compliance requirements. Clark & Associates specializes in creative plan designs and cost control and strives to provide exceptional customer service.

Founded in 1987, Peter C. Foy & Associates is an insurance brokerage firm dedicated to providing comprehensive employee benefits packages and complete risk management solutions to a diverse set of clients throughout the United States.

Clark & Associates will continue to operate under the same name and leadership.

Sierra Angels co-leads latest bridge round for Breadware, Inc.

Sierra Angels and the Mountainwest Tech Accelerator raised and closed the latest $700,000 bridge round for Breadware, Inc., the Reno-based, turnkey, IoT product development software provider.

Sierra Angels members first invested in Breadware in April 2017. They serve on both the Board and advisory boards of Breadware.

The investment group has supported Breadware through three successive rounds of funding in the past year totaling more than $1.9 million.

Breadware has signed its first $1.3 million contract with a Fortune 100 company. The latest bridge round includes three established angel groups from the Angel Syndication Network (ASN) of the Western United States.

LOGIC expanding to second Reno location

LOGIC Commercial Real Estate (LOGIC) is opening its second Reno office this month.

The office will be led by Vice Presidents Ian Cochran, CCIM, and Greg Ruzzine, CCIM, who will be joined by Brokerage Associate Amanda Lavi and Operations Manager Stephanie Morrison.

Located along the corridor that connects Downtown and Midtown, the office will service the entire Northern Nevada market.

LOGIC Commercial Real Estate is a full-service firm specializing in brokerage, property management, capital markets, and development services.

For information, go to http://logiccre.com.

EDAWN Foundation awards $1,000 to three schools

The EDAWN Foundation and the Washoe County School District announced the winning schools in the 4th Annual Taxi-Top Design Competition.

North Valleys High School, Depoali Middle School, and Jesse Hall Elementary School each received a check for $1,000 that will be used to purchase classroom art supplies.

The winners were selected from more than 60 entries, the largest number received for the competition since the competition's inception. Students were asked to create a taxi-top design representing "why Greater Reno-Sparks region and Northern Nevada is a great place to live, work and play."

The winning designs will be displayed on Whittlesea taxis for a year. To help sponsor the annual contest, call Rae McElroy at 775-829-3727.

Meadows Bank net income pops 43 percent

Meadows Bank posted a net income after tax of $3,737,000 in the first quarter of the year, which is $1,124,000, or 43 percent, higher than its earnings during the first quarter of 2017.

While the reduction in the corporate tax rate had a positive impact on the bottom line in 2018, the bank largely attributes the increase to an 18 percent increase in its net interest income.

As of March 31, the bank's loan portfolio of $698.4 million was up 16 percent, or $98.3 million, from March 31, 2017, while total deposits grew by $85.6 million from March 31, 2017 and stood at $670.3 million.

Also as of March 31, 2018, total assets stood at $795.2 million and the bank had total equity of $86.3 million.

Local CCIM chapter honored for excellence

The Certified Commercial Investment Members (CCIM) of Northern Nevada has been recognized for excellence at the CCIM Institute's Midyear Governance Meetings on April 10 in Tampa, Fla.

The CCIM designation is the global standard for professional achievement from the CCIM Institute, which is headquartered in Chicago and is one of the largest commercial real estate networks worldwide.

The awards honor CCIM chapters that have demonstrated the highest degree of skill, ingenuity, and innovation in promoting the membership benefits of the Institute at the local and regional levels throughout 2017.

The Northern Nevada chapter was recognized for creating programs that effectively help promote the CCIM designation, offering educational opportunities for its members and sponsoring local organizations such as Western Industrial Nevada and Northern Nevada Children's Cancer Foundation. For information, go to http://www.nnevadaccim.com.