Standard & Poor’s improves Reno’s bond rating

Standard & Poor's has upgraded the city of Reno's general obligation bond rating from A- to A+ with a stable outlook.

In athe report released last week, S&P says the city's upgraded rating is thethe result of a bi-annual review, and the rating S&P states that it is not expecteddoesn't expect to change the new rating during the two-year outlook horizon.