SupplyHouse.com moves into Reno’s North Valleys Commerce Center

SupplyHouse.com, an online retailer of plumbing and heating parts and supplies, has leased 190,871 square feet at Phase 1 of the North Valleys Commerce Center, 9460 N. Virginia St. in Reno.

The tenant improvement project for SupplyHouse.com is valued at approximately $1 million.

The developer is Panattoni Development, Tectonics is the architect and Alston Construction is the general contractor.