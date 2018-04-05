SupplyHouse.com moves into Reno’s North Valleys Commerce Center
April 5, 2018
SupplyHouse.com, an online retailer of plumbing and heating parts and supplies, has leased 190,871 square feet at Phase 1 of the North Valleys Commerce Center, 9460 N. Virginia St. in Reno.
The tenant improvement project for SupplyHouse.com is valued at approximately $1 million.
The developer is Panattoni Development, Tectonics is the architect and Alston Construction is the general contractor.
