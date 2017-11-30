Tahoe Chamber Christmas drive

The Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority and South Tahoe Refuse & Recycling Services will again team up this holiday season to make giving to Christmas Cheer. The LTVA's Drive and Drop for Christmas Cheer takes place Dec. 4 through Saturday, Dec. 9, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drive through the Visitor Center parking lot at 3066 Highway 50, South Lake Tahoe, and drop your donations of food or toys into the bins provided by South Tahoe Refuse & Recycling. Cash donations should be brought into the Visitor Center. If you're a restaurant operator and can donate bulk, canned or packaged food, the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority will recognize your business in an LTVA press release.