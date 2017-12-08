Taxable sales up

Taxable sales in Nevada for September stood at $4.45 billion, a 4 percent increase from a year earlier.

Washoe County's taxable sales were $733.9 million, a 4 percent increase from September of 2016.

Carson City's taxable sales stood at $98.5 million, an 11 percent increase from a year earlier while Douglas County's stood $68 million, up from $62.5 million in September 2016, an 8.9 percent increase.

Eleven of Nevada's 17 counties recorded an increase while Elko, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander, Lincoln, and Mineral counties recorded a decrease.