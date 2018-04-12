Toll Brothers announced as first homebuilder at Reno’s Rancharrah development
April 12, 2018
Toll Brothers has contracted to build 89 single-family homes at Rancharrah, the 141-acre master-planned community in Southwest Reno.
Rancharrah Holdings LLC has invested more than $47 million into Rancharrah in preparing the property such as the land and infrastructure.
Toll Brothers is the first homebuilder scheduled at the new development.
