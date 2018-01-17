Tom and Shawn Jagger buy Reno T-shirt franchise

The husband-wife duo of Troy and Shawn Jaggers have purchased the Reno Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More franchise.

Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More is a garment decorating franchise, with corporate headquarters in Dunedin, Fla. Customers can design their own apparel.

The brand's Direct to Garment printing technology bonds ink to the fabric's molecules allowing products to be washed in both hot and cold water and with color-safe bleaching without risking damage, crack or peel to the image.

The Jaggers have resided in Reno for almost four decades. Troy worked as a police officer and EMT in Reno for 23 years, while Shawn works in the real estate industry.