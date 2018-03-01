Triangle Labs buys equipment to better serve customers
March 1, 2018
Triangle Labs, Inc., based in Carson City, has purchased new equipment through a low-interest SBA loan facilitated by Nevada State Development Corporation.
The new equipment is expected to enhance service to the company'sits customers.
Triangle Labs, Inc., manufactures complex circuit boards, wiring boards, antenna substrate systems and other high-tech materials to customers in the defense, avionics, medical, automotive, energy, electronics, space, satellite and wireless industries.