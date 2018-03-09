University of Nevada, Reno, School Of Medicine granted accreditation

The University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine (UNR Med) was recently granted full accreditation by the Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME) through 2026. This achievement confirms that UNR Med's programs, faculty, resources and partnerships are meeting or exceeding national standards for medical education.

Accreditation benefits UNR Med and enhances its degree programs. As a fully accredited institution, UNR Med is eligible to receive federal grants and its students are eligible to apply to accredited residency programs in the United States. The top ranked residency programs in the country require their applicants to graduate from an LCME-accredited medical school, as do most state boards for medical licensure.